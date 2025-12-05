Muscat: Oman has achieved a significant environmental milestone, ranking second in Asia for air quality according to the 2025 Numbeo World Air Quality Index. Singapore topped the regional list, while Oman secured its position among the cleanest countries in the continent, reflecting the Sultanate’s steady progress in environmental protection and air quality management.

The Environment Authority said the new ranking underscores Oman’s ongoing national efforts to improve air standards through effective regulations, modern monitoring technologies and well-organised industrial practices. It also highlights the growing public awareness of the importance of maintaining clean air and supporting sustainable environmental policies.

Across Asia, the 2025 air quality landscape remained diverse, with several countries continuing to face high levels of particulate pollution due to rapid industrialisation, urban congestion and seasonal weather patterns. South and East Asia recorded some of the world’s highest pollution concentrations, particularly in major urban centres, driven by vehicle emissions, industrial output and dust events. In contrast, countries with strong environmental oversight, coastal ventilation and robust emission-control policies—such as Singapore, Oman and Japan—ranked at the top for cleaner air.

