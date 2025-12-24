Sur – As part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability and expand green spaces, the Environment Authority (EA) in South Sharqiyah has launched the Al Mazar project in Sur with the support of Sharqiyah Desalination Company. Covering an area of approximately 36,000sqm, the initiative aims to create a park and community-friendly open space serving residents and visitors alike.

The project is part of EA’s wider initiatives to protect the environment and enhance ecological balance by planting indigenous wild trees suited to the area’s climate and natural conditions. These efforts contribute to preserving biodiversity, combating desertification and enhancing air quality, while also improving the urban landscape.

Al Mazar will feature dedicated walking paths, open areas for community activities and a range of service facilities designed to meet visitors’ needs. The park is expected to provide a safe and appealing environment for recreational and sporting activities, encouraging healthier and more active lifestyles within the community.

EA officials in South Sharqiyah said the project represents a successful model of public-private partnership, noting that the support of Sharqiyah Desalination Company played a key role in turning the initiative into a tangible project that benefits the local community while raising environmental awareness.

They added that the Al Mazar project reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and improving quality of life, and is set to become a valuable addition to Sur’s recreational facilities, while reinforcing community engagement in protecting natural resources for future generations.

