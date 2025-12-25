DOHA: The total value of real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from December 14 to 18 reached QR354,255,310, while the total value of residential unit sales contracts during the same period amounted to QR108,758,108.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department stated that the properties traded included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, residential complexes, commercial shops, commercial buildings, administrative buildings, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, and Al Shamal, as well as in the areas of The Pearl Island, Al Kharaej, Lusail 69, Al Wukair, Ghar Thuaileb, Al Mashaf, and Al Gharafa.

The total value of real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department exceeded QR488 million during the period from December 7 to 11.

