Oman Air has celebrated the arrival of its inaugural flight from Moscow to Salalah, marking the official launch of direct seasonal air services connecting the Russian capital with Dhofar.

The milestone was commemorated with a welcome ceremony at Salalah Airport, presided over by Dr Ahmed Al Ghassan, Charmain of Dhofar Municipality and attended by senior officials and representatives from Oman’s aviation and tourism sectors.

The inaugural flight signals a significant step in Oman Air’s efforts to strengthen year-round tourism to Dhofar and expand international connectivity.

Ahmed Al Mahrouqi, Vice President of Global Sales at Oman Air, said: “The launch of direct charter services between Moscow and Salalah reflects our focus on developing high-potential source markets and delivering targeted connectivity. Russia is an important market for Oman Air, and this service makes it easier for travellers to access Dhofar while supporting tourism demand and local business across the season. We look forward to further expanding capacity and connectivity as the market develops.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).