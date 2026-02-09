Oman Air has strengthened its multi-year partnership with Travelport, a multi-source content provider powering travel bookings for suppliers worldwide, with the addition of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content distribution.

This enhanced agreement marks a significant milestone as Travelport becomes the first modern travel retailer to secure an NDC distribution agreement with Oman Air, demonstrating the airline's commitment to modern retailing standards and its confidence in Travelport's proven NDC capabilities.

Building on a partnership dating back to 1993, the renewed agreement maintains Oman Air's existing EDIFACT distribution while introducing comprehensive NDC content capabilities through Travelport's advanced retailing platform, Travelport+.

Through NDC, Travelport-connected travel agencies will gain access to Oman Air's complete portfolio of modern retail offerings, including dynamic pricing, rich content, and a full range of ancillary services.

This multi-source approach ensures agencies can access Oman Air's content through their preferred channels while benefiting from the enhanced merchandising and personalization capabilities that NDC enables, supporting the airline's transformation strategy and sustainable growth objectives."

Adding NDC distribution through our longstanding partnership with Travelport represents a crucial step in our digital transformation and our commitment to advancing modern airline retailing," said Oliver Von Rabenau, Vice President - Revenue Management & Distribution at Oman Air.

"NDC technology enables us to offer travel agencies and their customers a richer, more personalized booking experience with access to our full product range and dynamic pricing capabilities.

This enhanced distribution strategy directly supports the Sultanate of Oman's ambitious tourism development plans by ensuring we can compete effectively in global markets with the advanced retail tools today's travelers expect.""We are honored to extend our 30-year partnership with Oman Air and to be the first modern travel retailer chosen to power their NDC distribution," said Damian Hickey, Global Head of Travel Partners at Travelport.

"This agreement demonstrates Oman Air's trust in Travelport's proven NDC capabilities and our track record of delivering airline content through modern retail channels.“By integrating NDC alongside their traditional EDIFACT distribution through Travelport+, we are enabling Oman Air to offer travel agencies the full benefits of modern retailing: rich content, dynamic offers, and comprehensive ancillary merchandising, while ensuring business continuity.

