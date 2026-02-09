Muscat: The recently released National Aviation Strategy 2040 gives special emphasis to developing the airport infrastructure and enhancing the passenger experience.

The first pillar of this strategy focuses on developing airports to deliver an outstanding experience for users through appropriate infrastructure, high-quality services, and efficient and sustainable operations.

It may be noted that airports across Oman were used by over 15 million passengers, which is targeted to be used by over 40 million passengers by 2040. The plans also include a new airport in Musandam and the expansion of the terminal building in Suhar.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the strategy will be implemented over 15 years, with phase one covering 2026–2027, focusing on initiation and readiness; it includes 17 key initiatives, especially the establishment of the organizational framework, legislation, and governance model, alongside urgent operational initiatives.

It also encompasses the redesign of operational processes at Muscat International Airport, the enhancement of passenger connectivity at Muscat and Salalah airports, the provision of aircraft catering and maintenance services at local airports based on commercial demand, and the development and localization of heavy aircraft maintenance capabilities within the Sultanate.

In addition, it involves the revision and updating of aviation economic regulations and the continuous advancement of safety and security standards across the civil aviation sector.

It also aims at enhancing airport operational efficiency and service levels through the application of effective operating and development models that maximize the utilization of available infrastructure.

The strategy seeks to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of airports by developing commercial products and services, incentivizing airlines, and supporting the growth of passenger and cargo markets.

It may be noted that Oman Airports has signed an agreement with Singapore’s Changi Airport to boost the commercial and aviation revenues of airports across the Sultanate.

Under this agreement, Changi International Airport will provide practical solutions to enhance revenue for Oman Airports, including long-term strategies for increasing revenue, including land leasing and the development of themed activity zones.

