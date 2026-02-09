Uganda Airlines has turned to veteran Ethiopian aviation executive Girma Wake to steady its troubled operations after years of losses, mismanagement and government interference.

Girma is not new to the Ugandan carrier. In November 2018, the former Ethiopian Airlines chief executive warned the government against political interference as Uganda prepared to revive its national airline, which collapsed in May 2001.“I know the chief executive officer who has been appointed. He is a good man. I believe if they really consciously do the right things, they can make it,” Girma said at the time, referring to aeronautical engineer Ephraim Bagyenda, then named CEO.

Girma said the “right things” included proper capitalisation, curbing government interference and building internal capacity.

Eight years later, Uganda has turned to Girma himself after repeated leadership changes, mismanagement, corruption allegations and mounting losses.

Uganda Airlines has now tapped Girma, 82, to oversee operations and guide a leadership reset. Best known as the architect of Ethiopian Airlines’ rise into Africa’s aviation powerhouse, he has been tasked with restoring discipline and professionalism.

His engagement comes as Uganda Airlines’ top management faces investigations by police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. President Yoweri Museveni personally reached out to Girma to stabilise the airline and advise on forming a new executive team.

Museveni said on Wednesday that he met Girma at State House to discuss air transport. State House later denied social media claims that Girma had been appointed substantive CEO. Press secretary Sandor Walusimbi said no appointment had been made.

Insiders expect Girma to act as a consultant and support the recruitment of a new CEO.

Bamuturaki’s tenure ends in July, but she has already signalled her exit. The government has since advertised the position in local media.

Aviation experts, including former minister Capt Francis Babu, blame government interference and mismanagement. He cited irregular procurement, nepotism and corruption. “Whoever appointed the lady (Bamuturaki) made a mistake,” he said.

Bamuturaki was appointed in July 2022 by presidential directive, overriding a recruitment process run by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Since its relaunch in 2019, Uganda Airlines has never completed a competitive CEO recruitment.

Parliament’s committee on State enterprises later questioned her qualifications. Joel Ssenyonyi, then chair, said she was hired outside the legal process. He now says mismanagement and weak accountability remain the airline’s biggest risks.

Despite criticism, Bamuturaki oversaw rapid route and fleet expansion, including the flagship London service. Losses, however, had reached Ush230.8 billion ($64.9 million) by June 2025.

High hopesA September 2025 parliamentary report showed revenues grew by more than 50 percent year on year. Passenger revenue rose 58 percent, cargo 55 percent and excess baggage 63 percent.“These figures show there is strong demand for Uganda Airlines’ services,” said committee chair Medard Lubega Sseggona. “What is missing is efficiency and strategic investment to convert this demand into profitability.

The report urged partnerships with global carriers, modern fleet management and expansion of cargo services, citing rising exports of fresh produce, fish and manufactured goods.

Born on June 23, 1943, Girma is a veteran African aviation executive credited with transforming Ethiopian Airlines. He served as CEO from 2004 to 2011, later chaired RwandAir and returned to Ethiopian Airlines as board chairman in 2022.

Jenifer Bamuturaki became Uganda Airlines’ first substantive CEO, and its first woman chief executive, in July 2022. A graduate of Makerere University, she built her career in hospitality and aviation, including roles at Sheraton Kampala and Air Uganda. She joined Uganda Airlines in 2019 as commercial manager and later served as acting CEO before her confirmation.

