Muscat: Oman Air is developing a low-cost travel model aimed at offering more affordable fares to a wider segment of passengers, alongside efforts to strengthen domestic and regional connectivity, according to Said Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Speaking on the sidelines of recent developments in the aviation sector, the minister said the national carrier is exploring new routes and services as part of this strategy, including potential flights to Al Jabal Al Akhdar and Masirah Island, as well as possible connections from Salalah to Abha and other nearby destinations. He added that these initiatives are expected to take clearer shape by the end of the year.

Al Maawali also announced that Oman has reached an agreement with the company holding the jet fuel supply concession, paving the way for a unified jet fuel supply arrangement across all airports in the Sultanate. The move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and support the broader development of the aviation sector.

