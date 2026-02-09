Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced the launch of a new scheduled service by Indian carrier SpiceJet, connecting Ahmedabad Airport with Sharjah International Airport.

Flights commenced on Thursday (February 5), operating five times per week using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new service will operate five days a week, except Tuesday and Wednesday, offering passengers’ greater flexibility and convenience for travel to the Middle East. Ahmedabad in Indian state of Gujarat is a key economic and cultural hub with strong trade, tourism, and diaspora links to the UAE, making Sharjah a natural and strategic addition to SpiceJet’s international network.

The Ahmedabad-Sharjah flights will complement SpiceJet’s existing international services and cater to the growing demand from business travellers, tourists, and the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The new service is expected to meet growing travel demand while offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience between the two destinations.

The addition of Ahmedabad to Sharjah Airport’s destination network forms part of the airport’s broader strategy to expand its global presence and attract additional international carriers, particularly from high-growth markets such as India, which remains one of the airport’s most significant source markets for inbound and outbound travellers.

The launch comes as Sharjah Airport continues the steady expansion of its route network, with several new destinations recently added including Krabi, Munich, Prague, Warsaw Modlin, Vienna, Addis Ababa, and Sochi. Direct flights to London are also scheduled to commence in March 2026.

