ABU DHABI: The UAE is further consolidating its standing as a leading regional and global centre for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), supported by its status as a major aviation market and as home to large and expanding fleets operated by national carriers with a strong international presence.

The UAE ranks among the largest aviation markets in the region, driven by major national airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia, which collectively operate hundreds of modern aircraft and serve tens of millions of passengers annually. This generates sustained and growing demand for maintenance, repair and upgrade services within the country.

Beyond its domestic and regional standing, the UAE has established itself as an integrated global destination for MRO services, attracting airlines and service providers from across continents and exporting technical and engineering services to international markets.

In 2025, specialised zones such as Dubai South and the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub recorded significant developments that further strengthened the country’s stature in the sector. These included attracting regional and international companies specialising in maintenance services, technical support and aircraft equipment, alongside expansion in the construction of advanced hangars and heavy maintenance facilities.

During 2025, the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub signed strategic agreements with a select group of global companies, including Avia Solutions Group (ASG), the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) provider; Atherion Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturing venture and a subsidiary of Economic Group Holdings (EGH); UUDS, a leader in the business aviation industry; Tariq Al Futtaim Group and Al Burj Holding.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub also announced the launch of new facilities aimed at attracting leading global airlines and luxury retail brands.

According to a report by BlueWeave Consulting, the UAE’s aircraft MRO market was valued at approximately US$3.06 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of around 5.09 percent, reaching an estimated US$4.33 billion by 2032, driven by fleet expansion and increased commercial air traffic.

A report by Grand View Research indicated that the UAE accounted for around 2.8 percent of global aircraft MRO revenues in 2024, with expectations of further strengthening its regional share in the coming years.

The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is estimated at around US$90 billion, according to several specialised studies, with continued growth anticipated due to rising demand for air travel and the modernisation of commercial fleets.