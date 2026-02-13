ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways welcomed 2.2 million passengers in January, a 29 percent increase compared with January 2025, when 1.7 million guests flew with Etihad.

Passenger load factor reached 89.9 percent for the month, up from 89.1 percent a year earlier, reflecting sustained demand across the network and continued efficiency in capacity management.

Etihad's operating fleet stood at 127 aircraft at the start of 2026, with a network of 110 destinations worldwide, including seasonal and cargo routes, as well as destinations scheduled to begin operation within the next 12 months and excluding charter destinations.

"January has been a strong start to 2026. Demand is high, our product is resonating with customers, and the dedication of our teams is evident in every flight," Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said.

He added, "In January, we announced new services to Luxembourg and Calgary - two cities that will, for the first time, have a direct connection to Abu Dhabi."