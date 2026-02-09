Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has recorded its strongest annual performance to date, fuelled by a significant surge in passenger traffic and record-breaking cargo volumes.

According to latest figures released by the Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the kingdom’s aviation gateway welcomed 9.74 million passengers in 2025 – a 4.2 per cent increase compared to the 9.35m travellers recorded in 2024.

The milestone year also saw the airport handle a record 405,217 tonnes of cargo, marking a 3.2pc rise over the previous year.

Officials said the results cement Bahrain’s position as a vital regional hub for both global commerce and international connectivity.

The airport’s network now spans 74 destinations across six continents, supported by partnerships with 39 airlines. In 2025 alone, BIA significantly expanded its global footprint by launching new routes to several major cities.

The airport successfully added London Gatwick and New York to its long-haul network, while also establishing new connections to Nairobi and Bucharest. Furthermore, the route map grew to include Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, and the strategic cargo hub of Liege in Belgium.

Data revealed that Singapore, Bengaluru, Abu Dhabi, Najaf and Sharjah were the five fastest-growing destinations, reflecting a spike in demand across both regional and international markets.

Total aircraft movements reached 97,740 for the year 2025. Experts noted that while passenger numbers rose significantly, aircraft movements did not increase at the same rate, indicating higher load factors and more efficient use of runway capacity.

August 8 was recorded as the busiest day for passenger activity, with the daily peak typically occurring at 9pm. Conversely, the busiest day for flight movements was April 14, with 1am identified as the peak hour for take-offs and landings.

“BIA has demonstrated remarkable operational reliability and connectivity over the past year,” said BAC acting chief executive officer Ahmed Janahi.

“This success reflects BIA’s strategic vision and its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s broader economic goals. Moving into 2026, our focus remains on enhancing the passenger experience and driving further growth in Bahrain’s aviation sector.”

The growth aligns with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, positioning the aviation sector as a primary driver for trade, tourism and logistics.

The origins of BIA date back to 1927 when a chartered flight to Bahrain landed. In 1932, the first commercial aircraft arrived in the kingdom, making Bahrain the first GCC country to operate a commercial international airport.

Spanning over 210,000sqm, Bahrain International Airport boasts state-of-the-art facilities with a capacity of 14m passengers.

