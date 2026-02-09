Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Development Center has signed a cooperation memorandum with European aerospace corporation Airbus to explore opportunities for developing and localising the aviation and helicopter industry in Saudi Arabia.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Under the memorandum, the two sides aim to strengthen collaboration to establish an integrated aviation industrial base in the Kingdom. They will study the creation of an engineering centre to develop national capabilities in manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, and repair, alongside a supporting logistics network.

The agreement also covers technology and knowledge transfer, encouraging global suppliers to invest in Saudi Arabia, and developing Saudi talent through educational and training partnerships with domestic institutions. It includes coordination with relevant authorities to examine procurement options, support the shift toward exports, and explore incentives and financing mechanisms to enhance project readiness and competitiveness.

The memorandum reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to localizing high-value industries and strengthening its position as a technology and industrial hub in the aviation sector. To achieve this, the Kingdom is dedicated to forging partnerships with leading global aerospace companies that foster investment opportunities, create specialized jobs, and stimulate growth in local supply chains.

