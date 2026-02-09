The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded a qualitative leap in investment attractiveness during 2025, achieving notable growth of 31.5 percent in the issuance of new business licences, bringing the total to 1,789 licences. This performance was supported by lower licence cancellation rates and increased confidence in the local business environment.

As a result, the total number of active economic licences in the emirate reached 21,938 by the end of the year, marking annual growth of 5.4 percent compared to 2024.

In terms of financial strength, the total registered capital of active licences witnessed significant growth, reaching approximately AED10.9 billion. Meanwhile, net capital inflows into the emirate remained at historically high levels, amounting to AED923 million.

The wholesale and retail trade sector accounted for the largest share of total capital, reflecting the vitality of this key sector.

The date from the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development annual report showed structural balance in the business base, with licences operating for more than 10 years accounting for 52 percent of the total, underscoring the sustainability of economic activities and institutional stability. In contrast, newly issued licences (less than five years old) represented around 34 percent, indicating the continued inflow of new investments and renewal of the economic cycle.

Commenting on these results, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director-General for Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, said that the positive indicators recorded in 2025 highlight the success of economic policies and the emirate’s ability to consolidate a competitive and sustainable business environment.

He added that the growth in the number of active licences, alongside the qualitative increase in registered capital, reflects the transition of the local economy to a more mature phase focused on enhancing value-added investments, supporting business sustainability, and empowering advanced productive and service sectors.