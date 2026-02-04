Cairo – Air Cairo International Airport launched its first international flight to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced.

This aligns with the government's strategy to maximize the utilization of new airports and boost air traffic to and from the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Meanwhile, the inaugural flight, an Airbus A320 carrying 160 passengers, will operate six services weekly to the Red Sea city.

The initiative aims to diversify service destinations and optimize the operational capacity of Egyptian airports, particularly during peak seasons.

For his part, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Elhefny‏ affirmed that the operation from the NAC comes within the framework of the state’s objectives to enhance the quality of services and operational readiness of Egyptian airports.

