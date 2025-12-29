The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park continued in 2025 to implement a strategic expansion plan that reinforces its role in supporting the transition to clean energy, recording tangible increases in current production capacity and expanding targets for upcoming phases.

This progress further consolidates the implementation of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050.

During the year, the solar park’s total installed capacity rose to 3,860MW of clean energy, following the addition of 800MW, utilising both photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. This reflects the accelerated pace of delivery of the project’s advanced phases.

This capacity represents around 21.5% of the total power generation capacity of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), highlighting the sustained growth of solar energy’s contribution to Dubai’s energy mix.

The new capacity additions, implemented as part of the project’s sixth phase, provide strong support for Dubai’s clean energy objectives.

Projections indicate that the solar park’s total capacity will exceed 7,260MW by 2030, compared with the previous target of 5,000MW.

Clean energy sources are also expected to contribute around 34% of Dubai’s total power generation capacity over the next five years, in line with approved plans.

In 2025, Dewa launched the tender for the project’s seventh phase, which is expected to add approximately 2,000MW of solar power linked to energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,400 megawatt-hours.

This will enable the generation of 8,400 megawatt-hours of stored clean energy, making it one of the world’s largest solar power projects integrated with storage.

The solar park’s global standing has further been reinforced during the year by achieving a new Guinness World Record for the highest capacity produced by a concentrated solar power plant operated by a single entity, reported Wam.

The CSP capacity of the fourth phase reached 700 MW, strengthening the project’s international profile as an advanced platform for clean energy technologies, it added.

