Riyadh: Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction sold two plots of land to Arabian Dyar Real Estate Development Company at a combined value of SAR 228.41 million.

Spanning 7,408 square meters within Masar Destination in Makkah Al Mukarrama, the aggregated book value stood at SAR 93.39 million, according to a bourse filing.

The deal will reflect positively on the company’s liquidity and financial results while financing working capital and ongoing projects.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the group recorded net profits amounting to SAR 912.90 million, higher by 195.37% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 309.06 million.

