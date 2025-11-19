Tunis - President Kais Saied chaired on Tuesday at Carthage Palace, the meeting of the committee he assigned to find urgent solutions to the environmental situation in the city of Gabes.

The committee is composed of: Ali Ben Hammoud, Messrs. Samia Ben Ali and Dr. Hmida Kaouass, Rafik Aouadi, Noureddine Rachdi, Mohamed Salah Najjar and Mohamed Ben Charrada, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic explained that he has been closely following the situation through official reports and through the deep awareness demonstrated by the residents, as well as their commitment to public safety and their alignment with the security forces in confronting anyone attempting to aggravate the situation through various means.

He recalled the waste of public funds through the purchase of equipment in 2018 which was then neglected, most of it becoming unusable, instead of being put into service, especially since the intention at that time was to move towards privatising many public facilities and enterprises which were deliberately allowed to deteriorate, causing suffering to the people in Gabes and throughout the country.

The Head of State stressed that it is the right of the Tunisian people to know the whole truth, that it is their right to demand accountability according to the law, and that it is their right to live freely, with preserved dignity.

He affirmed that an end will be put to their suffering in all sectors and across all regions.

The President of the Republic received a copy of the initial report, which was prepared calling for intensifying efforts to produce a final report in the shortest possible time.

The preliminary report includes urgent practical solutions, along with a comprehensive strategic vision that ensures greater youth involvement, because they possess the national competence and the ability to derive solutions.

He also noted that many of the ideas presented were based on studies previously conducted by Tunisians and specialists in this field.

President Kais Saied stressed that Tunisia is currently waging a war of liberation on all fronts, and that the Tunisian people, with their awareness and strong will, will overthrow all the conspiracies and schemes being woven against them.

He emphasised that the Tunisian state does not respond to misinformation campaigns, nor to those who have chosen treason and collaboration, spreading rumors and lies.

He added that those who have wronged will soon learn, regardless of what platforms they use to spread their lies.

