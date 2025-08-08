Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has commenced the design and rehabilitation works for the road leading to the al Diyar Investment Project in the Wilayat of Jalaan Bani Bu Ali in South al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The project extends for a total length of 7 kilometres, starting from the Ras al Hadd roundabout to the access road of the Al Diyar investment site. Construction works are scheduled for completion within 12 months.

According to the ministry, the scope of work includes designing and aligning the road, as well as reconstructing existing concrete water drainage facilities and installing new ones. The project also involves lighting works and associated infrastructure improvements.

The initiative aims to support the development of the real estate and tourism sectors, enhance private sector investment, and contribute to the diversification of the national economy.

It is also expected to facilitate smooth and safe traffic flow, thereby strengthening social connectivity in the area.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).