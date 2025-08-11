PHOTO
This follows the closing of its US investment with alternative asset manager Kimmeridge. Watch the Zawya video here:
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy now owns a 24.1% equity stake in the rebranded SoTex HoldCo natural gas and LNG export platform Caturus
PHOTO
This follows the closing of its US investment with alternative asset manager Kimmeridge. Watch the Zawya video here:
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.