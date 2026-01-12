India's Reliance Industries has paused ​plans to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells in India ⁠after failing to secure Chinese technology, Bloomberg ⁠News reported on ‌Sunday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, which aimed to start manufacturing cells this ⁠year, had been in discussions with Chinese energy storage firm Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology to license its cell ⁠technology, according to ​the report.

The talks stalled after Xiamen withdrew from the partnership following ‍China's curb on overseas technology transfers, ​the report said, prompting Reliance to refocus on assembling battery energy storage systems.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reliance Industries did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours.

Last October, Beijing announced controls on exports of lithium ⁠battery components, requiring exporters ‌to obtain permits, tightening China's grip on technology critical for energy storage and ‌electric ⁠vehicles. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing ⁠by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)