Talabat Holding, the on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, said net income surged 33% year-on-year (YoY) to $119 million in the second quarter of 2025 despite absorbing the impact of increased corporate income tax rates of 15% in the GCC markets.

Revenue grew 35% YoY to $982 million for the quarter, driven by top-line growth across both GCC markets (UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) and non-GCC markets (Egypt, Jordan and Iraq), as well as across both the food and grocery & retail verticals, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market.

H1 net profit rose 90% YoY to $222 million, as revenue jumped 34% YoY to $1.8 billion.

Looking ahead, the company is confident of continued growth and has revised guidance upwards for the full year.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) growth is now expected to be in the 27-29% range on a constant currency basis (previously 17-18%), and revenue growth of 29-32% on a constant currency basis (previously 18-20%), the company said.

