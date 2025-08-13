Salalah – Khareef has once again transformed Dhofar, luring visitors from across Oman, the GCC and parts of Europe. Cool monsoon winds, mist-covered hills and lush landscapes are drawing thousands each week to popular sites such as Wadi Darbat, Mughsail and Prophet Ayub’s Tomb.

With the seasonal surge in tourists, traffic congestion has become a familiar challenge. The number of vehicles on key routes has steadily increased in recent years, but swift intervention by Royal Oman Police (ROP) has kept delays to a minimum. Police personnel are stationed at major junctions, clearing blockages quickly ensuring traffic flows smoothly.

“Sometimes the cars are bumper-to-bumper, especially near Wadi Darbat,” said Ahmed Khalfan, an Omani bus driver. “But the police are everywhere and they clear the way fast. This keeps tourists happy and our schedules on track. It’s true there has been more traffic in the last few years.”

Cars can often be seen winding slowly down roads bordered by greenery. Ambulances are stationed at strategic points to deal with emergencies. At Wadi Darbat and Mughsail, where parking is limited, buses drop passengers about a kilometre from the main sites. Authorities have arranged buggy rides for those who need assistance, a service welcomed by families with children and elderly members.

“I didn’t expect to see so many people here,” said Sara Khan, a tourist from Dubai. “But even with the crowds, it’s very organised. The buggies are a great help; my parents didn’t have to walk the whole way.”

With more promotions, visitor numbers have grown each khareef. “I came last year and this year again,” said David Johnson, from Abu Dhabi. “There’s definitely more traffic now, but the police seem ready for it. I never felt stuck for long. Last year, the crowd built up in the evenings, but this time people are here for most of the day.”

For many, the slow-moving stretches are part of the journey. “We took a bus from Muscat,” said Arunima Menon. “Yes, there were slow patches, but nothing unbearable. Once you see the green hills, you forget the delays. People were patient and there was no misbehaviour, impatience, road rage or even honking. Everyone understood and cooperated.”

