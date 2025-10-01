Muscat – Muscat Municipality has announced a partial road closure on the route towards Dohat Al-Adab Roundabout from Al-Khuwair Street as part of the ongoing One Way Road System Project in the wilayat of Bousher.

The affected road will operate as one-way traffic only, from Dohat Al-Adab Roundabout towards Al-Khuwair Street. The closure is scheduled to last for 20 days, starting 1 October 2025 and continuing until 20 October 2025.

Authorities have urged road users to exercise caution and comply with all traffic signs and instructions displayed at the site to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the project.

The initiative is part of Muscat Municipality’s efforts to improve urban traffic management and enhance road safety across the capital.

