DOHA: In conjunction with Qatar’s hosting of the World Summit for Social Development, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that several roads will be temporarily closed to traffic on Tuesday, November 4, from 6am to 5pm.

The closures are part of traffic management measures to facilitate the smooth flow of summit-related activities.

The affected routes:

The exit from Hamad International Airport Road via Ras Bu Abboud Road up to Al Sharq Interchange.

The exit from Airport Park Street on C-Ring Road up to Al Sharq Interchange.

Corniche Road from Al Sharq Intersection to the National Theatre Interchange.

Mohammed bin Thani Street from National Theatre Intersection to Wadi Al Sail Interchange.

Al Bidaa Street from Wadi Al Sail Intersection to Al Maha Interchange.

Khalifa Street from Al Maha Intersection to Gharrafat Al Rayyan Interchange.

Golf Stadium Street from Leqtaifiya Intersection to Golf Club Interchange.

University Street from Golf Club Intersection to Television Interchange.

The MoI urged motorists to plan their routes accordingly and follow traffic signs and instructions to ensure safety and avoid delays during the closure period.

