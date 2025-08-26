Doha - The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced a temporary partial closure on Salwa Road at Al Asiri Intersection (Exit 6) to carry out road maintenance work.

The closure will be imposed on Jabur Bin Ahmed Intersection heading towards Bu Samra.

This will take effect from 2am to 10am on Friday, August 29, and from 2am to 8am on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Ashghal urges road users to adhere to the speed limit and use the available lane or reroute to nearby streets to reach their destinations.

