Muscat: The Muscat Municipality, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, said there will be temporary closure of al Ansab Roundabout starting from the evening of Thursday, September 4.

The closure aims to divert traffic in line with the dualisation project of Al Ansab Road and to facilitate construction works for the new al Ansab Bridge. Motorists will be redirected through alternative routes as shown in the traffic plan issued by the authorities.

The Municipality urged all road users to exercise caution and follow the guidance on site to ensure their safety as well as that of the workers.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

