Muttrah – The Muttrah Telefreik (cable car) project is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to Khalid al Nabhani, co-founder and CEO of Sabeen Group, which is executing the project.

In an interview with Oman TV, Nabhani said the project has successfully overcome engineering and logistical challenges related to Muttrah’s rugged terrain and is now approaching its final construction stage. “The project has addressed the challenges associated with the local topography and is progressing steadily towards completion. It will be ready before the end of the first quarter of 2026,” he said.

Nabhani described the cable car as more than a transport facility, noting that it is designed to offer a distinctive tourism experience that enhances Muscat’s appeal as a destination. “This project is about offering an experience to tourists visiting the capital. The idea is to create a destination where visitors can enjoy the cable car journey itself while taking in panoramic views of the historic city from above,” he explained.

Muttrah Telefreik will feature three stations strategically located to showcase the area’s natural and cultural landmarks. The first station will be situated at the port, near Muttrah Fish Market. The second station will be located on the mountain behind Riyam Park and the third at Hay al Ward (Kalbuh Park).

According to project plans, the cable car line will extend over a distance of 3km and comprise 18 cabins. Each cabin will accommodate up to eight passengers.

Nabhani added that the project is expected to attract more than 4mn visitors annually, contributing to tourism growth and supporting economic activity in Muttrah and the wider Muscat governorate.

