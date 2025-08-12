Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat) is seeking to raise a $1 billion syndicated loan, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s Mizuho Bank has been appointed the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the five-year deal, the news agency reported, quoting people aware of the matter.

The deal includes a greenshoe option, allowing it to raise the size by an additional $330 million, the report said.

The loan offers a margin of 82 basis points over SOFR, with funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

