AD Ports Group, the UAE-based maritime logistics and free zones operator, said Q2 2025 net profit edged 1% higher year-on-year (YoY to 445 million dirhams ($121 million) as higher income tax weighed on earnings.

The result, however, beat analysts’ estimate of AED334.32 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenues surged 15% YoY to AED 4.83 billion driven by strong performance across ports, economic cities and free zones (EC&FZ), as well as maritime and shipping clusters.

Net profit for H1 rose 8% on year to AED 908 million, while revenue jumped 17% to AED 9.4 billion.

Capital expenditure reached AED 928 million, with the majority of cash outlays going into maritime and shipping and EC&FZ clusters. However, capex intensity declined, reaching 19% of Q2 revenue, compared with 28% in Q2 2024.

