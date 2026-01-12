The net profits of Taaleem Holdings dropped by 13.90% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 71.32 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, compared to AED 82.80 million.

Revenues amounted to AED 369.91 million at the end of November 2025, higher by 20.90% YoY than AED 306.06 million, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.07 in the first three months (3M) of FY25/26, down YoY from AED 0.08.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said: “Operating revenues grew by 20.90% YoY, underpinned by strong enrolment momentum across newly launched and expanded premium schools, most notably following the opening of Dubai British School Mira (DBS Mira).”

“With the completion of major acquisitions and expansions in FY24/25, capital expenditure has normalized, and the Group’s balance sheet remains robust and well-capitalized,” Al Tayer added.

During FY24/25, Taaleem recorded 19.20% YoY higher net profits at AED 164.51 million, compared to AED 138 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).