Salalah – The number of visitors to Dhofar during 2025 khareef from June 21 to July 31 reached 442,100, marking a 7% increase compared to 413,122 visitors in the same period in 2024, according to preliminary data from National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data shows a significant rise in Omani visitors, who increased 75.6% to 334,399. Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries totalled 69,801, while other nationalities accounted for 37,900 visitors.

By the end of July 2025, 334,846 visitors had entered Dhofar through land ports, while 107,254 arrived by air.

NCSI noted that 95.3% of the visitors arrived in July, with the remaining 4.7% arriving between June 21 and June 30.

