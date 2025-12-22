Muscat – Belarus has proposed the creation of a dedicated tourism hub in Oman as part of a wider agenda to deepen economic and investment ties between the two countries.

The plan was raised during President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Muscat on December 1, when he met Abdulsalam al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), according the state-owned news agency BelTA.

Lukashenko said Belarus hoped to position Oman as a regular destination for Belarusian travellers, noting the strong demand for winter tourism among its citizens. “We would very much like to have our own Belarusian tourist cluster here, not far from the airport, so that our people could diversify their tourist trips,” he said. He thanked the Omani side for allocating a plot of land which he described as an oasis-like location suited to Belarusian visitors.

Direct charter flights from Belarus to Salalah began earlier this year. Lukashenko said the new route provided a base for further tourism flows. “We are ready for our people to come here more often. Not only to the UAE and other countries, but also to Oman,” he was quoted by BelTA, stressing the appeal of Oman’s coastline and natural environment.

Both sides reviewed a broad list of joint projects. Discussions included establishment of a Belarusian-Omani investment fund in Minsk to finance ventures in Belarus, and cooperation on a pulp and cardboard mill. The leaders also examined plans for a logistics hub in Oman to distribute Belarusian goods to neighbouring markets and support the north-south transport route.

Agribusiness cooperation was also on the agenda. Belarus proposed expanding production with a view to exporting food products to Oman and regional markets. Muscat is studying the possibility of supplying Omani seafood to Belarus in return.

The two sides also discussed a potential trilateral project involving Belarus, Oman and Algeria to develop compound fertiliser production.

Lukashenko said progress had already been made across several tracks but called for closer coordination to move projects forward. The meeting formed part of Belarus’ broader effort to diversify international partnerships and increase its presence in Gulf markets.

