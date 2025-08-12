ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) posted a net profit of $236 million for Q2 2025, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase, and has raised its full-year guidance.

The result significantly beat analysts’ mean estimate of $198.5 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue surged 40% YoY to $1.26 billion, driven by strong performance across all business segments.

The company said the results represent its highest-ever quarterly earnings, prompting an upgrade to its full-year guidance.

ADNOC L&S now expects FY 2025 net income to grow in the “low to mid double-digit” range YoY, up from its previous forecast of “low double-digit growth.” Revenue is projected to grow in the high 20% range YoY.

For the first half of 2025, net profit reached $420 million, up 5% YoY.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com