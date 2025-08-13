Abu Dhabi-listed hypermarket chain operator Lulu Retail Holdings’ net profit for Q2 2025 edged 2% higher year-on-year (YoY) to $57 million.

Revenue rose nearly 5% to $2 billion, driven by like-for-like growth of 2.1%.

For H1, net profit rose by 9% year-on-year to $127 million, supported by new store openings and strong sales.

Total revenues for the period went up by 5.9% to $4.1 billion.

The board has declared interim dividend of $98.4 million, equating to 3.5 fils per share. This equates to a payout ratio of 78% of H1 2025 distributable profits.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com