Muscat: Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on Saturday inaugurated the Itin Tunnel project in the Wilayat of Salalah, opening it to vehicular traffic. The project, valued at more than OMR11 million, is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance the road network throughout the Dhofar Governorate.

Engineer Saeed bin Mohammed Tabook, Director General of the Directorate General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar, stated to Oman News Agency that the project had been fast tracked, reaching a completion rate of approximately 97 percent—an impressive 24 percent ahead of the scheduled timeline.

He noted that the work was carried out by a local company, showcasing the high level of expertise and capability within Omani national firms.

The project includes a network of roads spanning more than 9 kilometres. Among its components is a dual carriageway tunnel measuring 1.35 kilometres in length.

Additionally, 18th November Street has been expanded to include four lanes in each direction across a stretch of 2.7 kilometres.

The development also features bypass roads in four directions totalling 1.3 kilometres in length, along with the construction of seven service roads and various access and exit points that aim to improve traffic flow and ease of movement.

The Itin Tunnel is considered a major addition to Salalah’s infrastructure. It is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, particularly during the Khareef (monsoon) season—a time of heightened activity in the governorate. Furthermore, the project is anticipated to enhance road safety, support economic development, and accommodate the region’s ongoing urban and population growth.

