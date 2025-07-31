Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the implementation of Apple’s Share Item Location feature to privately and securely locate lost or delayed bags containing an AirTag or Find My network accessory and reunite them with the airline’s guests.

As part of this initiative, guests can generate a secure Share Item Location link through the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

This link can then be submitted via Saudia’s dedicated digital portal.

For added peace of mind, location sharing ends automatically once the baggage is recovered, can be stopped manually at any time, and expires after seven days.

Abdulgader Attiah, Chief Data and Technology Officer of Saudia Group, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to digital transformation, we are elevating the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. This integration of Apple’s Share Item Location feature underscores our dedication to providing world-class service and setting new standards in the aviation industry."

Share Item Location is built on the Apple Find My network, a crowdsourced network of over one billion Apple devices that use bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby and report their approximate location back to the owner.

The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or Find My network accessory manufacturers, can view an item’s location or information.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

