Hail: Qatar Airways on Monday marks the launch of three non-stop weekly flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar and Hail International Airport (HAS), its 13th destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new route underscores the airline’s strategic focus on expanding its presence across the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of the Saudi market in its global network.

Aligned with Qatar Airways’ long-term commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, the new service is set to boost travel from Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the north-central region of Saudi Arabia.

With the addition of Hail, Qatar Airways will now operate over 150 weekly flights to 13 Saudi destinations including Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, The Red Sea, and Yanbu. Voted the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025, Qatar Airways offers passengers from across the Kingdom seamless and world-class connectivity to more than 170 destinations globally through its award-winning Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

The Hail Province, located in north-central Saudi Arabia, is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and distinctive desert landscapes, making it an appealing destination for travellers seeking nature experiences and adventures.

Historically a key stop along ancient trade and pilgrimage routes, the region is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites featuring rock art that reflect thousands of years of human presence. Today, Hail continues to grow as an important cultural and regional centre within the Kingdom.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

