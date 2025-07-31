Under the strategic leadership of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the China-Qatar strategic partnership has entered its most robust period, undergoing an 11-year ‘Golden Era’ of development, Ambassador of China to Qatar HE Cao Xiolin has said.

The envoy was speaking at a reception to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Present on the occasion were Brigadier-General Abdulbaqi S. Al Ansari, representing Qatar Emiri Naval Commander; Brigadier-General Fahad Al Marri, representing Commander of the Qatar Amiri Signal Corps; diplomats; members of the media and guests.

The Chinese ambassador emphasised the significance of ongoing defence cooperation between China and Qatar, describing it as a vital component in enhancing bilateral ties and contributing to global and regional peace. He underscored China’s peaceful rise, commitment to sovereignty, and opposition to hegemonism and power politics.

Reflecting on history, he drew attention to China’s central role in the Eastern Front during World War II and the heavy sacrifices made by the Chinese people during the war against Japanese aggression.

The ambassador reiterated China’s dedication to multilateralism and international peacebuilding, referencing the Global Security Initiative launched by President Xi in 2022. He also spoke about China’s humanitarian efforts, especially in relation to the Gaza crisis, highlighting China’s role in supporting ceasefire efforts and providing aid.

In his address on the occasion, Colonel Yang Yongzhi, defence attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Qatar, acknowledged Qatar’s proactive role in global peace efforts under the leadership of HH the Amir.

He commended Qatar’s mediation in regional conflicts and its active engagement in counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and international security cooperation. As a founding member of the Global Counterterrorism Forum and a strategic partner of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Qatar has played a significant role in enhancing global resilience, he said.

Col. Yang also highlighted the steady growth of China-Qatar military relations, marked by high-level exchanges, expanded naval and air force cooperation, and collaboration in military education and defense industries. He affirmed China’s commitment to strengthening strategic coordination and promoting regional and global peace.

He also outlined China’s Global Security Initiative and the PLA’s contributions to peacekeeping, maritime security, and humanitarian missions, including deployments in UN operations and disaster relief efforts worldwide.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).