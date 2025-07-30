Arab Finance: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, has developed El Zaharaa Square in Maadi as part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy focused on environmental sustainability and community development, as per an emailed press release.

Located at the intersection of Al Zahraa Street and El Khamseen Street, the 8,600-square-meter square is one of the largest public spaces in Greater Cairo.

Its location in Maadi, where Tanmeyah is headquartered, made it a practical choice for the company’s latest urban development effort.

The project was implemented in coordination with several government bodies, including the Cairo Governorate, the Office of the Deputy Governor for South Cairo, the Al Basateen and Al Maadi District Authorities, the National Organization for Urban Harmony, and the Cleaning and Landscaping Authority.

It was carried out under the patronage of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

The initiative follows Tanmeyah’s previous collaboration with the Al Basateen District and the National Organization for Urban Harmony in December 2024 to redevelop Palestine Square and Ahmed Abd El-Azeem Street in Al Maadi.