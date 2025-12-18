Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Wednesday that Cairo plans to establish an investment hospital in Banjul staffed by Egyptian medical professionals as part of a broader effort to deepen economic and infrastructure ties with Gambia.

Speaking during a meeting with his Gambian counterpart Serigne Modou Njie in Cairo, Abdelatty expressed readiness to support Gambia’s development needs, particularly in the construction, energy, and security sectors.

He noted that Egyptian companies with relevant expertise are keen to participate in executing Gambia’s development plans.

The ministers discussed the activation of the Egyptian-Gambian Joint Committee to provide an institutional boost to bilateral relations. Abdelatty emphasised the importance of increasing trade and investment volumes by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), specifically highlighting opportunities in tourism, housing, and infrastructure with private sector participation.

Regarding healthcare, Abdelatty stressed the importance of continued cooperation, pointing to the project to build and equip an investment hospital in the Gambian capital using Egyptian personnel.

The meeting also addressed academic collaboration between the University of The Gambia and Al-Azhar University, particularly in medicine and engineering, as well as the provision of training grants for faculty members. Abdelatty further offered capacity-building programmes for Gambian officials through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

On regional security, the ministers reviewed the situation in the Sahel region. Abdelatty outlined training programmes and support aimed at fostering stability and security in the Sahel, and both sides agreed to continue coordination on bilateral and multilateral levels.

Abdelatty also congratulated Njie on assuming his new post.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

