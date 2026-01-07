An Egyptian-French alliance will develop a railway line project connecting the dry port in the 10th of Ramadan City, north of Cairo, to Egyptian ports for €160 million ($186.94 million), according to a media report.



The consortium includes France’s Alstom, Egypt’s Concrete Plus, and Elsewedy Electric’s subsidiary Rowad Modern Engineering, Asharq Business reported, quoting unnamed sources.



The group will be responsible for the design, supply, and operation of the mechanical, signaling, communications, and central control systems for the project, according to the report.



No timeframe for completion was given.



Egypt is working to establish seven logistics corridors to connect seaports with industrial zones. This project is part of a corridor linking Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Alexandria on the Mediterranean.



Cairo has implemented infrastructure projects worth EGP2 trillion over the past 10 years, the news portal said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

