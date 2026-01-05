Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is set to launch “The Spine”, a 2.4 million square metre project in East Cairo utilizing post-artificial intelligence technologies, and will commence deliveries of the first phase of its Noor city development in 2026.

The Spine project, located within the group’s Madinaty development, is designed to incorporate a mix of residential, administrative, commercial, and hotel zones. According to the group, the application of post-AI technologies is intendedto enhance innovation and creative capabilities in urban planning and design to meet the specific requirements of residents and investors.

In line with its delivery schedules, TMG confirmed that units within the first phase of Noor city are scheduled for handover during 2026. The group described the development as a model for integrated residential cities, featuring advanced educational, health, and commercial facilities alongside modern urban planning standards.

On the North Coast, the group is accelerating the execution of its SouthMed project. TMG announced that approximately EGP 10bn will be invested to construct roughly 200 buildings within the project’s first phase. The development aims to address rising demand for luxury housing in the region while creating direct and indirect employment opportunities to support the local economy.

In the hospitality sector, TMG will continue construction on the Four Seasons Madinaty and Four Seasons Luxor hotels throughout 2026. The group is also working in coordination with the Ministry of Public Business Sector to expand the hotel capacity of the Mena House at the Pyramids. TMG stated these initiatives are part of a strategy to enhance the luxury tourism experience and increase the hospitality sector’s contribution to Egypt’s gross domestic product.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

