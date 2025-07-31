Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) recorded total revenues amounting to EGP 11.425 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, announced Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the authority’s Chairman.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the SCZone generated a surplus of EGP 8.487 billion in the past FY.

The authority's promotional efforts contributed to actual contracts for industrial, service, and logistics projects at a value of $7.09 billion for 286 projects.

This is in addition to 11 seaport projects valued at $1.5 billion, bringing the total value to $8.6 billion over 297 projects.

Gamal El-Dien also addressed the latest developments of various projects implemented in the Ain Sokhna and Qantara West Economic Zones.

The SCZone has succeeded in attracting international companies to establish their projects in the Sokhna Industrial Zone in sectors such as new energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, auto components and spare parts, and metal components.

In the Qantara West Industrial Zone, a total of 31 projects have been implemented on an area of 2 million square meters, with a total investment cost of $799 million, providing 45,000 job opportunities.

Moreover, the chairman outlined plans in Ismailia East (Technology Valley) to attract high-tech investments in fields like semiconductors, electronics, solar cells, and silica-based industries.

In this regard, the SCZone signed $43 million deals for foreign investments in silica and modern construction materials.

Madbouly also reviewed the outcome of Gamal El-Dien’s recent visit to several Chinese provinces, during which six contracts were signed at a combined value of $117.5 million in the textile sector.