Arab Finance: The General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has been officially accredited as a carbon-neutral facility, as per a statement.

This marks a key step in the country's shift toward a green economy and the adoption of sustainable development pathways aligned with Egypt Vision 2030.

These verifications covered two main areas.

The first focused on reviewing and validating carbon emissions from all of the museum’s operational activities over a two-year trial period to ensure the accuracy and reliability of environmental data.

The second involved verifying both expected and actual carbon emissions associated with the museum’s official opening ceremony, ensuring that the global event reflected Egypt’s commitment to organizing major occasions in accordance with sustainability principles and presenting the Grand Egyptian Museum as a model for the green museum concept.

