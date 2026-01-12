Arab Finance: Egypt's information and communication technology (ICT) sector continues its robust trajectory into 2026, with cybersecurity investment projections at $4.07 billion in 2026 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as shown in a report by Gartner.

Meanwhile, digital transformation now claims 43% of regional IT spending—over $100 billion—fueling sovereign cloud adoption and compliance-focused ecosystems under Vision 2030 frameworks, according to Global CIO Forum.

In this high-stakes landscape demanding integrated security and scalability, we interviewed Mohamed Khattab, Managing Director of Inovasys, a Microsoft services provider and a trusted technology partner in digital transformation with a global footprint across Egypt, GCC, Europe, and the US.

With offices in Egypt, the GCC, Europe, and the US, how has Inovasys evolved its market presence since founding in 2014, and what metrics demonstrate your growth trajectory?

Since its founding in 2014, Inovasys has evolved from a regional technology services provider into a global digital transformation partner with operations spanning Egypt, the GCC, Europe, and the US. This evolution has been driven by a clear focus on execution excellence, long-term client partnerships, and continuous capability development.

Today, Inovasys serves more than 450 clients across over 30 industries, supported by a team of 260+ professionals and backed by 10+ strategic global alliances. These milestones reflect a consistent and sustainable growth trajectory rather than short-term expansion.

Can you describe Inovasys' current role in the MENA digital transformation market?

Inovasys plays a pivotal role in the MENA digital transformation landscape by enabling organizations to modernize their operations while maintaining security, compliance, and operational resilience.

Through an integrated approach that connects cloud, data, intelligent business solutions, and cybersecurity services, Inovasys helps enterprises transform complex information into actionable insights, empowering leaders to take informed business decisions and drive sustainable, long-term growth across industries.

We support critical sectors such as energy, financial services, healthcare, and governmental entities by delivering scalable cloud platforms, data-driven decision frameworks, intelligent automation, and business-enabling cybersecurity services. Our positioning is that of a strategic transformation partner rather than a technology vendor.

What is Inovasys’ core vision for the digital transformation ecosystem, and how do you enable organizations to achieve sustainable, end-to-end transformations?

Our vision is to deliver an integrated digital transformation ecosystem that connects cloud services, data platforms, intelligent business solutions, and cybersecurity under unified governance.

This ensures scalable, secure, and sustainable transformation that delivers continuous business value rather than fragmented technology adoption.

In the context of Egypt's digital economy push and MENA's Vision 2030 initiatives, how does Inovasys tailor its ecosystem to address regional challenges?

Inovasys designs sovereign-ready architectures that align with regional regulatory and industry requirements, data residency mandates, and national infrastructure priorities.

This approach enables accelerated digital adoption while maintaining control, compliance, and trust.

What drives Inovasys’ regional and international expansion strategy, particularly your growth in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, and the US, and what milestones mark this progress?

Our expansion is driven by client demand for consistent digital transformation delivery across regions.

Key milestones include regional office expansions, strategic alliances, and the successful execution of multi-country transformation programs.

How does Inovasys invest in talent development and knowledge transfer to support long-term digital transformation outcomes for clients in Egypt and across the region?

Talent development is a strategic priority for Inovasys. Our role as a Platinum Partner at the AUC Employment Fair reflects our commitment to engaging early with top talent and building a strong, future-ready digital workforce.

Moreover, we invest continuously in upskilling multidisciplinary teams across cloud, cybersecurity, data, and automation, while ensuring structured knowledge transfer during delivery. This approach enables our clients to sustain digital transformation outcomes long after implementation.

What sets Inovasys apart from competitors?

Our integrated ecosystem approach embeds security, governance, and intelligence across all transformation layers, supported by high-caliber teams and a continuous commitment to identifying, developing, and retaining top talent.

This reduces complexity, accelerates execution, and ensures measurable business outcomes.

How does your expertise in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) align with international standards and Saudi regulatory requirements like the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL)?

Our expertise in GRC enables organizations to operate confidently in regulated environments, reduce risk, and accelerate regulatory approvals.

By embedding compliance considerations into digital transformation initiatives from the outset, we help clients maintain trust, resilience, and operational continuity in high-stakes sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government.

Without disclosing sensitive figures, how has Inovasys' financial performance trended over the past two years?

Inovasys has maintained strong, stable growth driven by managed services, cybersecurity operations, cloud optimization, and strategic partnerships.

Looking at Egypt's ICT sector growth and MENA's cybersecurity demands, what opportunities and risks do you foresee for digital transformation providers like Inovasys in 2026?

Within the MENA digital transformation landscape, key opportunities include increased cloud adoption and growing demand for cybersecurity, alongside the accelerated adoption of AI, data analytics, and machine learning as central enablers of informed decision-making.

At the same time, organizations face risks related to talent shortages and an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape, while AI continues to transform not only how businesses operate but also how decisions are made and value is created across industries.

Providers that integrate execution with governance will lead.

What one piece of advice would you offer on leveraging partners like Inovasys to future-proof their businesses against cyber threats and regulatory shifts?

Leaders should choose partners that embed security, compliance, and scalability from day one to build resilient, future-ready organizations.