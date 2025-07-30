Al Hamra – A coordination meeting held in Al Hamra on Tuesday reviewed progress on the rehabilitation and beautification project of Misfat al Abriyeen, a key initiative aimed at enhancing tourism and civic infrastructure in the historic village in Dakhliyah.

Sheikh Sulaiman al Azri, Wali of Al Hamra and Chairman of the meeting, said the project reflects national efforts to revitalise architectural and urban heritage while striking a balance between preserving traditional identity and introducing modern services. He noted that the project – overseen by Awtad International – will enhance the village’s appeal as a heritage and tourism destination locally and internationally.

A representative of Awtad delivered a technical presentation outlining implementation phases, design standards, and details of the rehabilitation and beautification components. The company highlighted measures being taken to maintain the architectural character of the village and protect its natural surroundings.

Discussions also addressed technical and community matters, including traffic routes, lighting systems, public facilities, and integrating natural elements into the landscape. Company representatives underlined the importance of community participation, affirming that local feedback will be incorporated into the final execution plan to ensure broad satisfaction.

Misfat al Abriyeen was chosen as one of the best tourism villages by World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in December 2021.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

