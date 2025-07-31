AJMAN - The Ajman Transport Authority recorded over 1.9 million passengers on public buses during the first half of 2025, with a total of 116,297 trips completed during the same period.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, commented, “We are continuously working to improve the public transport experience in Ajman through expanding the bus network, optimising travel times, and implementing smart and sustainable solutions. This ensures the highest levels of customer satisfaction and supports our strategic direction toward an integrated and safe transportation system.”

Ajman’s public transport network includes internal city buses and intercity buses connecting Ajman to other emirates. Internal buses facilitate the movement of passengers within key residential, commercial, and service areas across the emirate, while intercity buses offer comfortable and safe transport to destinations such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and others, operating on regular routes with a flexible timetable.

The authority continues to upgrade its public transport services by enhancing network efficiency, modernising its fleet, expanding services, and improving infrastructure to deliver safe, comfortable, and sustainable mobility solutions that meet user needs and contribute to a better quality of life across the emirate.