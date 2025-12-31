The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a contract with Arabian Chemical Terminals to establish storage tanks for chemical and petrochemical materials at Jubail Commercial Port, with an investment exceeding SAR500 million on an area of 49,000 sq m.

The project will contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and increasing handling capacity in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

This step is part of Mawani’s efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector in supporting the gross domestic product and to reinforce the position of Jubail Commercial Port as a driver of commercial activity. The project’s storage capacity will reach 70,000 cubic tons, boosting the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s ports at both regional and international levels, it said.

The project aims to develop and expand storage capacity and the export of chemical and petrochemical materials in accordance with the highest international standards while supporting supply chains. It includes the establishment and development of specialized facilities for storing and exporting chemical and petrochemical products, as well as the provision of storage and distribution services for local and international import and export of chemicals in line with global quality and safety standards.

The project will contribute to supporting national supply chains, boosting the Kingdom’s chemical logistics capabilities, and raising operational efficiency and capacity, thereby improving customer competitiveness. It also supports the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives by promoting the development of infrastructure to advance the energy, industry, and supply chain sectors in the Kingdom, the report said.

