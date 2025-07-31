Muscat – Oman presented its progress in food and nutrition security during a ministerial session of the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), which concluded on Tuesday in the Ethiopian capital.

Speaking at the session, H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said Oman has recorded notable improvements in several food and nutrition indicators since the 2021 summit.

He cited a suite of current and planned strategies aimed at boosting domestic production, diversifying supply chains, ensuring sustainable use of natural resources and tackling malnutrition. These include a national food security strategy, nutrition strategy and frameworks for climate change adaptation, environmental sustainability and preservation of genetic diversity in local animal species.

Oman was ranked third in the Arab world and 35th globally in the 2022 Global Food Security Index and 54th in the 2024 Environmental Performance Index. According to the minister, these rankings reflect the country’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection and efficient natural resource management.

H E Habsi added that Oman is one of only nine countries globally – and the second Arab state – to receive World Health Organization certification for eliminating artificial trans fats from food products. The measure is part of a broader government push to promote public health and preventive care.

He also noted that water sustainability continues to be a national priority, with policies in place to protect available resources from external threats and manage consumption across all sectors while safeguarding environmental requirements.

